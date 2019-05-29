Anil Kapoor dedicates 32nd anniversary of Mr India to Ajay Devgn's late father Veeru Devgan

This day, thirty-two years ago, exactly, was special. Bollywood got one of its most iconic films of all times- Mr. India, a sci-fi which more than three decades later, still remains etched in hearts, thanks to crackling chemistry between its lead actors Sridevi and Anil Kapoor.

Anil dedicated the 32nd anniversary to Veeru Devgan, the stunt director for the iconic film who passed away on Monday. Anil Kapoor, who played invisible man Mr India in the movie, posted a collage of stills from the film on Twitter, with a heartfelt note.

"Mr. India was made iconic by its children friendly action scenes & Veeru's Midas touch. I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible," the actor tweeted."Veeru Devgan was an amazing man & I'm lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed," he added.

The director of the film, Shekhar Kapur, also put out a collage and said that the film refuses to age even after so many years of its release. "What's with this film! It's 32 years old today and refuses to age. Mr. India," Shekhar wrote on Twitter.

'Mr. India' tells the story of a poor but big-hearted man (Anil) who gives shelter to orphans. After discovering his scientist father's invention of a device that would make its user invisible, he fights to save the children and the country from a villain named Mogambo, an unforgettable portrayal by late actor Amrish Puri.

Earlier this month, Anil and Shekhar met and the filmmaker shared on Twitter a glimpse of their meeting. "Discussing the look for the next 'Mr India 2', or another movie together? You tell them Anil," Shekar wrote, teasing his fans.

Anil responded and wrote, "Feels like deja vu! Shekhar and I are deep in discussion about something new and super exciting! We're hoping to create the same magic we did before with 'Mr. India'. The cap adjustment was lucky then, and it might do the trick this time as well."