Anil Kapoor credits Feroz Khan for success of Welcome, admits Akshay Kumar-starrer was stuck, and late actor saved movie: 'Picutre yehi ruk jaati'

Cult comedy Welcome completed 18 years, and Anil Kapoor, aka Majnu bhai, remembered the contribution of the late Feroz Khan as RDX.

As Welcome completed 18 years since its release, Anil Kapoor looked back at the film with gratitude and nostalgia. He paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Feroz Khan. Recalling the impact of Khan's iconic character RDX, Kapoor shared how the veteran actor brought unmatched energy and gravitas to the film, turning the role into one of its biggest highlights. In his post, the Mr India actor credited Feroz Khan for lifting the movie with his power-packed performance.

On Sunday, Anil Kapoor took to his X handle and shared images from the comedy drama. In the throwback clicks, he can be seen striking poses with Feroz Khan and Nana Patekar. The first monochrome image dates back to 1986 and shows the late actor standing with his arms wrapped around Anil. The next shots are from their scenes together in "Welcome." For the caption, the Animal actor wrote, "18 years of Welcome. This one's for Feroz Khan Saab. Welcome wasn't Welcome without RDX, just like Mr India wasn't complete without Mogambo. Both are irreplaceable, period."

Anil Kapoor added, “I remember hearing the script and wondering how it would land. picture yaha ruk jati hai baith jati hain. Anees bhai said, "Chinta mat karo... Feroz Saab picture utha lenge. And he did. RDX lifted the film. This film. this character, this madness. magic."

Welcome, the 2007 Hindi-language romantic comedy from India, was co-written and directed by Anees Bazmee. The film was loosely inspired by the 1999 English comedy "Mickey Blue Eyes." It featured an ensemble cast led by Feroz Khan along with Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat. Sunil Shetty and Malaika Arora also appeared in special roles. Welcome also marked the last on-screen appearance of Feroz Khan, who passed away two years later after battling lung cancer.

