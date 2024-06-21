Twitter
Anil Kapoor breaks silence about being upset with Boney Kapoor for replacing him in No Entry 2: 'He is...' | Exclusive

Boney Kapoor said in many interviews that Anil Kapoor was upset with him after he replaced him in No Entry 2. Now, Anil Kapoor reacted to Boney's statement.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 21, 2024, 06:12 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Anil Kapoor has cleared the air if he was upset with his brother, producer Boney Kapoor for replacing him in No Entry 2. Boney, while promoting his last production, sports drama Maidaan, said in several interviews that his actor brother is upset with him and he's not talking to him after learning that he's been replaced in No Entry 2. 

Anil, who'll be seen hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, reacts to the news reports and reveals if he's still miffed with Boney. While speaking to DNA India, at first, Anil says, "Ghar ki baat hai, ghar mein rehne do. Usse kya discuss karna (It's a personal matter, why should we discuss it)." Then, Anil was informed that Boney's statement had been reported widely. Anil adds, "Ha toh koi nahi. Aage badho (It's okay. We should move on)."

Does Anil agrees that the matter has been blown out of proportion? The Welcome actor replies, "Dekho ghar ki baat ko kya discuss karna (Look, what is there to discuss about the family matters). And, he (Boney) is never wrong." So, Anil confirms that whatever decision Boney took with No Entry is correct, and he's okay with it. For the unversed, No Entry 2 will be led by Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Boney Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3

In the same conversation, Anil reveals that he had spoken to the veteran host of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan, and shares what they discussed, "He (Salman) was very happy that I'm hosting the show. We had a good chat, and he said, 'Anil aap bol dena jitne bhi participants hai ki when you're good, you're good, but when someone will cross the line, toh yeh Mr India ko Mogambo banne mein time nahi lagega. Aur bolna ki main bhi hoon yaha, toh dono theek kar denge (Tell them that I'll be around, and together we will straighten them out) (laughs)."

Read: Anil Kapoor on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, handling trolls, reveals Salman Khan advised him 'you have to...' | Exclusive

