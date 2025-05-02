It's a big loss for Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and the family, as Nirmal Kapoor, widow of producer Surinder Kapoor, has passed away on May 2.

Actor Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and producer Boney Kapoor lost their mother, Nirmal Kapoor, on Friday, May 2. The Kapoors suffered a grave loss with the demise of Nirmal. The 90-year-old was the widow of producer Surinder Kapoor and grandmother of Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. As per the news reports, Nirmal passed away due to age-related illness. She was at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Reportedly, Nirmal had not been keeping well for a few months and had been in and out of the hospital several times. Nirmal is survived by three sons, a daughter and their families.