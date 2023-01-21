Headlines

Bollywood

Anil Kapoor believes 'it's tough to excite the audience,' opens up about fulfilling viewers' high expectations

Anil Kapoor reacted to viewers' high expectations, and why is it becoming difficult to please them?

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

Anil Kapoor is familiar with the fact that with the emergence of OTT, and the exposure of global content, audience expectations have gone much higher. Being an experienced artist, Anil stated that 'it is tough to excite the audience.' Recently, Anil attended the trailer launch of The Night Manager with co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala. 

During the press conference, Anil was asked to share his thoughts about staying relevant to audiences' exceeding demands. Kapoor stated that entertaining the audience has now become tougher, and added, "Being honest, every day is becoming tough to really excite the audience. There’s so much happening. So you do need some kind of blessings too. It’s not only hard work; the right people need to come together to create some magic."

Kapoor claimed that his upcoming series has brought the best people together for entertaining storytelling. "The right kind of creators and makers have come together to surprise the audience with the right intent." The Night Mangaer is based on the book and the show of the same name. However, Anil stated that they are not trying to compete with any other show or project. "We are just giving our best to our capacity," Kapoor added. 

READ: The Night Manager trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur takes on ruthless Anil Kapoor in gritty spy thriller, fans divided. Watch

The trailer of Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor-starrer spy thriller The Night Manager was unveiled on Friday. The trailer was released by the stars and makers of the show in a grand event in Alibaug. The Night Manager is based on John Le Carre’s bestseller of the same name and a remake of the British series based on it.

The Night Manager, directed by Sandeep Modi, also stars Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl. Co-directed by Priyanka Ghosh, the series is produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17.

 

