Anil Kapoor apologises after stuntwoman makes this allegation about India Ke Top 1% show: Know what happened

Stunt director Geeta Tandon said what hurt the most was that the production team for India Ke Top 1% showed little regard for their time and treated her and her son disrespectfully despite inviting them as guests. Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan apologised to her.

Stunt director and body double Geeta Tandon on Wednesday alleged that she and her son were made to wait for nearly nine hours on the sets of Anil Kapoor's reality show India Ke Top 1% without anyone even asking "for a tea or coffee", prompting an apology from the veteran actor. Tandon, who has worked in the film and television industry for over two decades, detailed her experience in a lengthy statement on Instagram where she tagged Kapoor, filmmaker Farah Khan and Banijay Asia, the production company behind the show that brings together contestants from different backgrounds to take on a series of questions.

Responding to her post, Kapoor expressed regret over the way she and her son were treated, while Khan said she was unaware of the situation. Tandon said she had been invited to appear as a guest on the show, hosted by Kapoor, along with her son on Tuesday. She agreed to participate despite the appearance being unpaid, believing it could offer her some visibility. She also called her son from Goa specifically for the shoot.

"I reached the set at 12:30 pm. I was told that my segment would be shot in a few hours. A few hours turned into an entire day. My son and I were made to sit in a tent, with barely anyone available to even ask for tea or coffee. No proper communication. No updates. No clarity about when we would be called. As the hours passed, I repeatedly tried to find out what was happening. All I heard was, 'We'll get back to you.' But nobody did," she wrote in the post.

Tandon has worked as a stunt performer and body double for several leading ladies of Bollywood. She was the body double for Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express, Kareena Kapoor Khan in Udta Punjab, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jazbaa, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel: Honey Bunny, along with performing several stunts across projects.

Tandon said what hurt the most was that the production team showed little regard for their time and treated her and her son disrespectfully despite inviting them as guests. She said she eventually lost patience and confronted the production team and questioned why they had been kept waiting for so long.

"I made it very clear that just because we had agreed to appear without payment did not mean our time or dignity was worth any less. And instead of an apology or even a reasonable explanation, I was met with further disrespect. The production manager, Jaydeep, responded, 'If they want to leave, let them leave. But they can't leave without signing.' Signing what? And why should anyone be made to feel that they cannot leave after being kept waiting all day?" Tandon wrote.

She left the set with her son at 9.15 pm, after waiting for nearly nine hours. "Let me make something very clear. I did not come there asking for a favour. Your team invited me. Your team repeatedly followed up with me. I gave you my time, my professional commitments and my son's time, without asking for a single rupee," she said.

Tandon also mentioned that Khan was present as a guest on the show the previous day. Responding to her post, Kapoor expressed regret over her experience and apologised for the way she and her son were treated. "Geeta ji, it genuinely saddens me to hear this. As the host, I always wanted everyone who was part of the show to feel welcome and respected. You and your son came as our guests. I'm sorry that your experience left you'll feeling otherwise," he wrote.

The actor said he took her feedback seriously and added that he would never want anyone to feel they had been treated without dignity and respect. Tandon accepted his apology, saying, "Thank you Sir. Hope nobody has to face this. As artists we all deserve respect and thank you for standing up and speaking sir."

Khan also apologised, saying she was unaware that Tandon and her son had been waiting at the venue as she was shooting for the second episode in the evening. "Geetaji apologies.. I had no idea you were there as i was shooting for the 2nd episode in the evening.. otherwise would have made you sit in my van as would Anil if he knew.. we have tremendous respect for you and your hard work," she wrote. Tandon thanked Khan for acknowledging the issue and said her support meant a lot to her.

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