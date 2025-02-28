The 95-year-old Hollywood star Gene Hackman had received two Oscars - Best Actor for The French Connection and Best Supporting Actor for Unforgiven.

The Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead at their New Mexico home on February 26. The authorities have shared that there is no immedicate indication of foul play. Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher have paid an emotional tribute to the 95-year-old Hollywood star on their social media handles.

The Animal star took to his X (formerly Twitter) and shared that he is unable to process the fact that "the world no longer" has Hackman in it. "Cannot believe the world no longer has Gene Hackman in it...His effortless performances in films like The French Connection, Unforgiven, and The Firm are just a few times the world witnessed his genius. A true legend whose legacy will live on. Rest in peace", wrote Anil, along with sharing a few photos of the late star.

The Kashmir Files actor also shared a few pictures of the Hollywood actor and recalled a memory of watching one of Hackman's films many years ago that made him "cry his heart out." Anupam Kher wrote on his X account, "Year was 1985. I was shooting for Aakhri Raasta in Chennai! One day I packed up early and went to the hotel. There was an old black and white movie I Never Sang For My Father on TV. A father and son story! I started watching it. The actor playing the son was young Gene Hackman. He was brilliant. I cried my heart out! Today I know Gene was old. Everybody has to go. But tears did roll out for the actor the world admired the most. Adieu sir! I learnt a lot from your performances! Om Shanti."

One of the industry's most honored performers, Hackman, 95, was a five-time Oscar nominee who starred in dozens of films. He received two Oscar wins, for The French Connection and Unforgiven. He had also won two BAFTA Awards and four Golden Globes.