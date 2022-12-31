Search icon
Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher meet Rishabh Pant at Dehradun hospital, say 'went to meet as fans, we made him laugh'

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher even shared the health update of Rishabh Pant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 03:01 PM IST

Anil Kapoor- Anupam Kher

Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor met Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and inquired about his health after the latter`s car met with an accident on early Friday morning.

According to doctors, Pant has a fractured leg and has undergone plastic surgery for the burn injuries on his face. Earlier, BCCI Secretary Jai Shah spoke to Pant`s family and offered help. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Pant`s family.

A team of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) was on their way to meet the cricketer. DDCA Director Shyam Sharma has said that Pant would be airlifted if required. However, he is said to be out of danger.

The reports of Pant`s head and spine scans are normal, and his knee and ankle scan is scheduled to be done later on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed concern about Pant`s right knee ligament rupture.

According to media reports, BCCI`s panel of doctors held a meeting with the doctors treating Pant in Dehradun and decided that his ligament would be treated by the BCCI medical team, for which he can be sent abroad.

