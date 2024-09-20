Twitter
Tirupati Laddoo Row: Rahul Gandhi reacts to alleged use of 'animal fat', says 'this issue will hurt every devotee...'

Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to join Ajay Devgn's Singham Again? Taran Adarsh reveals, 'he will light up the screen...'

Vikram Rathour reunites with Rahul Dravid at Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

Vettaiyan prevue: Rajinikanth clashes with Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, fans call it 'best cinematic experience'

How MS Dhoni's sister played a crucial role in shaping his cricket career

Bollywood

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor's The Night Manager is only Indian show to bag nomination at International Emmys 2024

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager will compete with Les Gouttes de Dieu, The Newsreader - Season 2, and El Espia Arrepentido - Season 2 at International Emmy Awards 2024.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 10:44 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor's The Night Manager is only Indian show to bag nomination at International Emmys 2024
The poster of The Night Manager
Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer popular Disney+ Hotstar series, 'The Night Manager', has been nominated for the Best Drama Series category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards bringing global recognition to the Indian adaptation of the British series of the same name.

The crime thriller is set to compete against top international dramas, including 'Les Gouttes de Dieu' from France, 'The Newsreader - Season 2' from Australia, and 'Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Season 2' from Argentina. In a statement shared by his PR team, Anil Kapoor, thrilled by the nomination, said, "It's just been brought to my attention that our Indian adaption of the night manager has been nominated for an international Emmy. I remember when the offer came in I was conflicted."

"It offered me the opportunity to play a character so complex, but also, on the other hand, the huge responsibility of trying to add a newness and authenticity to a part that had been played so masterfully by Hugh Laurie. This validation from the Emmys in addition to the tremendous love that we have received from fans worldwide is a worthy reminder that hard work always pays.. i am ecstatic and hungrier than ever before for what's to come," Kapoor added.

The Indian version of 'The Night Manager', which is directed by Sandeep Modi also features Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles. The nominations for the 2024 International Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday, with 56 contenders from 21 countries competing across 14 categories, as announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Indian comedian Vir Das, who won an award last year for his stand-up special 'Landing,' will host the International Emmys in New York on November 25.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

