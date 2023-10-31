Headlines

Anil Kapoor says 12th Fail took him back to his struggling days of facing roadblocks, congratulates team for success

Anil Kapoor has heaped praise on Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial, Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail and shared how the movie has taken him back to his initial days in Bollywood. Apart from Anil, several actors supported 12th Fail.

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 09:52 PM IST

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial, Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail has emerged victorious at the box office. Apart from the glowing reviews, the movie is running strong in the cinemas, all thanks to the super-strong word-of-mouth. The latest movie has received support from Bollywood as well. 

Since the day of its release, 12th Fail has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, and now several actors from Bollywood have also heaped praise on 12th Fail and extended their support on social media. Anil Kapoor has found 12th Fail relatable, and he compared the struggle of Manoj Sharma (played by Vikrant Massey) with his initial struggle in Bollywood. 

On X (formerly Twitter) Anil wrote, "Just watched #12thFail & it was pure joy! Took me back to my days of struggle & how often I had to hit the restart button in the face of roadblocks. 12thFail is not just a positive, heartwarming film, but an inspiration to everyone, from the smallest village to the biggest city, to make RESTART their motto for life! A big congratulations to my friend @VVCFilms & the entire team behind #12thFail!" 

Not only Anil but Sanjay Dutt also supported the film and congratulated the team. "#VidhuVinodChopra's 12th Fail is a heartwarming film. That tells us never stop pursuing our dreams." 

Actress Bhumi Pednekar congratulated Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey and wrote,"Really enjoyed watching this inspiring gem. Questions opportunity & privilege in such a gripping narrative.Loved it @vidhuvinodchoprafilms sir @vikrantmassey take a bow @anantvjoshi @medhashankr @anshumaan_pushkar so good. The entire cast, so so good"

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

