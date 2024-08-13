Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

The upcoming Prime Video docuseries Angry Young Men how Salim-Javed wrote blockbuster films, became the kings of Bollywood, and how their sudden break-up shook the entire industry.

The trailer of the upcoming docuseries Angry Young Men, tracing the journey of the legenadry screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, was unveiled on Tuesday, August 13. Angry Young Men will show how Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar created iconic characters for multiple blockbusters including Sholay, Trishul, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Don, and many more.

The Prime Video docuseries will also show the rise of Salim-Javed, how they fought for their names in the credits, wrote path-breaking films, became the kings of Bollywood, were paid more than the biggest superstars in the country, and how their sudden break-up shook the entire industry.

Angry Young Men will see Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar recalling their entire journey. Along with them, their family members and industry people including Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Honey Irani, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Yash, Jaya Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen talking about the writing duo and their influence in Bollywood and pop culture.

The official synopsis of the docuseries reads, "Angry Young Men is the story of Salim-Javed, legendary screenwriters of 1970s Hindi cinema. Together, they created the archetype of the Angry Young Man - a brooding anti-hero who captured the imagination of an entire nation with his rage, defiance, and quest for social justice. Like the character they created, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, two outsiders to the Hindi film industry, defied all odds, questioning the position of writers and demanding recognition as much as the reigning stars of that time. Their break-up made headlines for many years and Indian cinema never saw a cultural collaboration as powerful again. This is a personal and candid account of their lives, their writing and their legacy."

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The intriguing three-episode docuseries marks the directorial debut of Namrata Rao and will premiere on Prime Video on August 20.

READ | This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards



The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.