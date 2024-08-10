Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Tracing the journey of the legendary writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, the docuseries Angry Young Men will premiere on Prime Video on August 20.

The upcoming Prime Video docuseries Angry Young Men will trace the journey of the legendary writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, popularly known as Salim-Javed, who brought forth a revolution in Indian storytelling, by crafting iconic characters and dialogues that have etched their influence into the hearts and minds of the audience.

Salim-Javed wote some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in 1970s like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Don and many more. Together, they created the archetype of the 'Angry Young Man', a brooding anti-hero who captured the imagination of an entire nation with his rage, defiance, and quest for social justice. This docuseries is a personal and candid account of their lives, their writing, and their legacy, narrated by the duo themselves, with anecdotal gems from some of the most distinguished figures in Indian cinema.

Talking about the upcoming series, Salim Khan's son and superstar Salman Khan said, "Two sensible, intelligent, and dignified individuals, best at their craft with mutual admiration for each other’s work ethics and compassion. The 'Angry Young Men' of Indian cinema. Growing up, seeing my father and Javed Sahab work together on films was nothing short of magical. Their love for cinema redefined heroism for an entire generation, leaving behind a legacy of cult classics. Angry Young Men is a tribute to their creative brilliance and the profound impact they've had on Indian cinema. It's an insightful journey into the hearts and minds of two superstar writers who changed the landscape of storytelling forever. This series is close to both families. I hope this marks a new chapter for our dads, the angry young men, who are now older. May they have the best time of their lives now, with emotional happiness and physical health. Long live the kings of story, screenplay, and dialogues. Producers of our lives and directors of our present and futures."

Javed Akhtar's daughter and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared, "Angry Young Men is about the two men that created a character that has pretty much defined Hindi cinema in the 70s. The story of Salim-Javed’s dynamic journey starting out from small towns to exploding onto the silver screen and how they put their hardships, their heartbreaks and their swag into their cinema." Javed Akhtar's son Farhan Akhtar, who is now an actor, filmmaker, and singer, added, "I remember everyone referring to my father and Salim uncle as Salim-Javed, a singular name; their names were never mentioned separately but always together. Their journey was marked by grit, passion, and a fierce zeal to transform Hindi cinema, especially in its attitude towards the writer. They succeeded and in doing so, left an impression that still lives on generations after. Angry Young Men is a testament to the genius and the legacy of these two undeniable forces of nature."

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The intriguing three-episode docuseries marks the directorial debut of Namrata Rao and will premiere on Prime Video on August 20.

