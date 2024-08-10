Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India to play pink-ball warm-up game before day-night Test in Adelaide against Australia

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Aman Sehrawat after Olympic bronze win, says 'your life is an inspiration'

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 11; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Hindenburg’s big claim: New report alleges SEBI chief had stake in offshore entities linked to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India to play pink-ball warm-up game before day-night Test in Adelaide against Australia

India to play pink-ball warm-up game before day-night Test in Adelaide against Australia

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Aman Sehrawat after Olympic bronze win, says 'your life is an inspiration'

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Aman Sehrawat after Olympic bronze win, says 'your life is an inspiration'

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Most haunted island in the world 

Most haunted island in the world 

Diabetes Signs symptoms of low blood sugar that appear in morning

Diabetes Signs symptoms of low blood sugar that appear in morning

Daily habits that damage liver other than drinking alcohol

Daily habits that damage liver other than drinking alcohol

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीर��ाबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra goes bold, holds model close during their ramp walk, netizens say 'Kiara is...'

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra goes bold, holds model close during their ramp walk, netizens say 'Kiara is...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Tracing the journey of the legendary writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, the docuseries Angry Young Men will premiere on Prime Video on August 20.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 10:54 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date
Angry Young Men poster/Prime Video Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The upcoming Prime Video docuseries Angry Young Men will trace the journey of the legendary writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, popularly known as Salim-Javed, who brought forth a revolution in Indian storytelling, by crafting iconic characters and dialogues that have etched their influence into the hearts and minds of the audience.

Salim-Javed wote some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in 1970s like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Don and many more. Together, they created the archetype of the 'Angry Young Man', a brooding anti-hero who captured the imagination of an entire nation with his rage, defiance, and quest for social justice. This docuseries is a personal and candid account of their lives, their writing, and their legacy, narrated by the duo themselves, with anecdotal gems from some of the most distinguished figures in Indian cinema.

Talking about the upcoming series, Salim Khan's son and superstar Salman Khan said, "Two sensible, intelligent, and dignified individuals, best at their craft with mutual admiration for each other’s work ethics and compassion. The 'Angry Young Men' of Indian cinema. Growing up, seeing my father and Javed Sahab work together on films was nothing short of magical. Their love for cinema redefined heroism for an entire generation, leaving behind a legacy of cult classics. Angry Young Men is a tribute to their creative brilliance and the profound impact they've had on Indian cinema. It's an insightful journey into the hearts and minds of two superstar writers who changed the landscape of storytelling forever. This series is close to both families. I hope this marks a new chapter for our dads, the angry young men, who are now older. May they have the best time of their lives now, with emotional happiness and physical health. Long live the kings of story, screenplay, and dialogues. Producers of our lives and directors of our present and futures."

Javed Akhtar's daughter and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared, "Angry Young Men is about the two men that created a character that has pretty much defined Hindi cinema in the 70s. The story of Salim-Javed’s dynamic journey starting out from small towns to exploding onto the silver screen and how they put their hardships, their heartbreaks and their swag into their cinema." Javed Akhtar's son Farhan Akhtar, who is now an actor, filmmaker, and singer, added, "I remember everyone referring to my father and Salim uncle as Salim-Javed, a singular name; their names were never mentioned separately but always together. Their journey was marked by grit, passion, and a fierce zeal to transform Hindi cinema, especially in its attitude towards the writer. They succeeded and in doing so, left an impression that still lives on generations after. Angry Young Men is a testament to the genius and the legacy of these two undeniable forces of nature."

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The intriguing three-episode docuseries marks the directorial debut of Namrata Rao and will premiere on Prime Video on August 20.

READ | Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

'There is something so attractive...': Nagarjuna's old comment on daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala grosses out Reddit

'There is something so attractive...': Nagarjuna's old comment on daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala grosses out Reddit

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's gold medal chances hit as Pakistan's Arshad lead men's javelin final by big margin

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's gold medal chances hit as Pakistan's Arshad lead men's javelin final by big margin

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Reetika Hooda loses quarterfinals of women's 76kg event, to rely on repechage

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Reetika Hooda loses quarterfinals of women's 76kg event, to rely on repechage

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

Most expensive car number plates in India

Most expensive car number plates in India

In pics: 6 birds that can't fly but have wings

In pics: 6 birds that can't fly but have wings

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement