Angry Young Men director Namrata Rao reveals who convinced Salim-Javed for their docuseries: They had some reservations

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR 69, she is posted as..

If Jay Shah becomes the next ICC chairman, who will succeed him as BCCI secretary?

Next Usain Bolt? Fans stunned as 16-year-old Australian sensation runs 100m in just 10.2 seconds - Watch

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, Rs 3599 recharge plan for free but on one condition

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR 69, she is posted as..

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR 69, she is posted as..

Meet woman who quit high paying job to run small lab, her business is now her worth Rs 10582 crore, net worth is…

Meet woman who quit high paying job to run small lab, her business is now her worth Rs 10582 crore, net worth is…

8 most mysterious animals

8 most mysterious animals

Smallest town in the world has just 52 people, It is in...

Smallest town in the world has just 52 people, It is in...

Fastest Bollywood films to earn Rs 300 crore

Fastest Bollywood films to earn Rs 300 crore

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Angry Young Men director Namrata Rao reveals who convinced Salim-Javed for their docuseries: They had some reservations

Angry Young Men director Namrata Rao reveals who convinced Salim-Javed for their docuseries: They had some reservations

Nani calls Justice Hema committee report on women's exploitation in Malayalam cinema 'alarming': 'It breaks my heart'

Nani calls Justice Hema committee report on women's exploitation in Malayalam cinema 'alarming': 'It breaks my heart'

Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Angry Young Men director Namrata Rao reveals who convinced Salim-Javed for their docuseries: They had some reservations

Angry Young Men traces the journey of the legendary screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar in Bollywood. Its director Namrata Rao shares how she came on board and who convinced Salim-Javed for the Prime Video docuseries.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 06:05 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Angry Young Men director Namrata Rao reveals who convinced Salim-Javed for their docuseries: They had some reservations
Namrata Rao is director Salim-Javed's docuseries Angry Young Men
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The docuseries Angry Young Men chronicles the rise of the legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed, how they wrote multiple blockbusters like Sholay, Deewaar, Don, Zanjeer, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat among others, and their eventual break-up. The show marks the directorial debut of National Award-winning editor Namrata Rao. In a freewheeling conversation with DNA, Namrata shared how she became a part of Angry Young Men and who convinced Salim-Javed to document their journey in the Hindi film industry.

Namrata shared that it was Javed Akhtar's daughter and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's idea to make a series on the screenwriters. "Zoya had this idea for a long time and we used to discuss it. I did three projects with her - Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, and Made In Heaven - as an editor. During the pandemic around December 2020, she asked me if I would like to direct it", she said. Namrata added that she had just finished the docuseries House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths as an editor, and was very happy to grab this opportunity. "I love Bollywood films, I love that time 70s-80s, and I am full filmy in that sense", she asserted.

When asked how Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar were open to the idea of a documentary on them, Namrata answered, "By the time I came on board, they had already been convinced by Zoya. They had some reservations earlier, but I think all the kids together convinced them that it would be very important to archive their work and introduce it to a younger generation. They both were happy to do it eventually." She also shared that some of the assistants who worked on Angry Young Men had not seen their films. "Because they are in their twenties right now, and they were like, 'Yeah, these are very cool characters, I want to watch Sholay.' And they watched Sholay then and they were like 'Oh, it's kind of a cool film.' I think that was the intention also somewhere", she said.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The three-episodic docuseries is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Air India fined Rs 90 lakh for flying with non-qualified pilots

Air India fined Rs 90 lakh for flying with non-qualified pilots

Not Satish Kaushik, but this filmmaker was original director of Tere Naam, he was 'thrown out' for telling Salman to..

Not Satish Kaushik, but this filmmaker was original director of Tere Naam, he was 'thrown out' for telling Salman to..

'Ye dialogue mein problem...': Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik reacts to CBFC editing out Neha Kakkar joke

'Ye dialogue mein problem...': Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik reacts to CBFC editing out Neha Kakkar joke

Is KL Rahul retiring from international cricket? Viral Instagram post fuels rumors

Is KL Rahul retiring from international cricket? Viral Instagram post fuels rumors

'Representation of people...': Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in J-K ahead of assembly polls

'Representation of people...': Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in J-K ahead of assembly polls

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement