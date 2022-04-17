'Angry young man': Kangana Ranaut compares KGF Chapter 2 star Yash to Amitabh Bachchan

File Photo

Kangana Ranaut lauded actor Yash, who is now starring in KGF Chapter 2, and compared him to actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday. Kangana stated on Instagram Stories that Yash in the film is "the angry young man" that Indian cinema has been missing in recent years.

She posted a KGF Chapter 2 poster with Yash on it. He plays Raja Krishnappa Bairya alias Rocky, a mafia figure who takes over a gold-smuggling business in the film.



Kangana wrote, "@thenameisyash is the angry young man India was missing since man decades...He fills that void which Mr Amitabh Bachchan left since seventies... Wonderful (clapping emojis)."

With films like Don, Deewar, Shakti, and Agneepath in the 1970s and 1980s, Amitabh earned the moniker "angry young man."

She also shared a photo collage of Yash, Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and Allu Arjun, among others.



Also read: Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut treats contestant with Dhaakad teaser



Kangana wrote, "South super stars are grounded and deeply rooted in their culture... Apart from their talent and hard work their authenticity is what striking the cord with audience... (clapping hands emojis)."



Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had dropped the trailer of her upcoming movie Dhaakad on Instagram. While sharing the trailer, she revealed that the action movie, which is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai, will be released theatrically on May 20.



Kangana Ranaut will be seen as Agent Agni in Dhaakad. while speaking to PTI, the actress said, "I enjoyed the love and admiration that came my way for the way I pulled off the action scenes in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense."