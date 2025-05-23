Suniel said that Ahan was wrongly accused of having a large entourage by people upset that he chose to work on Border 2 instead of their films. He also mentioned that because of these negative reports, Ahan was replaced in some projects.

Suniel Shetty expressed his anger towards those whom he believes are spreading negativity about his son Ahan Shetty in the media. He warned that he would expose everyone responsible for these negative campaigns and even threatened to hold a press conference to reveal their names publicly.

In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Suniel shared that he advised Ahan to treat Border 2 like his final film and to put in his best effort. He said the movie will probably be watched for many years, especially on important days like Independence Day and Republic Day. Although Ahan had many offers, he chose Border 2 out of love for the country and the family’s connection to the original film, in which Suniel had a memorable role.

He said, “I told him that this movie will keep him alive (in the minds of the audience) for decades to come, like the first Border has kept me alive. Ahan let go of a lot of opportunities because of this film; he missed out on a lot because of the ego of others. He was thrown out of those films, and he was blamed for it in the press. They said that he has a 10-person entourage; people paid lots of money to get negative articles written about him. Do you think I don’t have connections? Do you think I can’t do the same thing?”

He further added, "I still pay for my own food. I spend my own money to this day, not the producer’s. And that’s how Ahan has been raised. I’ve never spoken about this, but I’ll say this now. All this negativity was orchestrated because Ahan wanted to do Border 2, and people wanted their films to take off and not Border 2. If this continues, I will hold a press conference and expose each and every person’s name. Jiski dhajjiyan udani hain, uda dunga. That child’s obsession is Border.”

Ahan Shetty started his acting career with the movie Tadap, which came out in 2021. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film earned more than Rs 30 crore at the box office. Border 2 will be his second film and is set to release in 2026, five years after Tadap. The movie stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and others. Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty will be seen in the film Kesari Veer, releasing this Friday.