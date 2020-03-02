Headlines

'Angrezi Medium' song 'Kudi Nu Nachne De' teaser: Anushka, Katrina, Alia, Janhvi, Ananya, Kriti, Kiara join Radhika

Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani have joined Radhika Madan for the teaser of the upcoming song 'Kudi Nu Nachne De' from 'Angrezi Medium'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 06:04 PM IST

New song from Angrezi Medium titled 'Kudi Nu Nachne De' is all set to be unveiled soon. But before that, the makers decided to release the teaser but with a beautiful twist. Yes along with the female lead of the film, Radhika Madan, we will get to see several leading actors of Bollywood. This includes Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani.

The short 24-second video starts with closeup shots of these actors who are making faces and then burst into laughs. They shoot it like a selfie video at different places as nobody shares the frame. It's a delight to see all of them coming together to promote a song but the teaser only has the music from the upcoming track.

The official Instagram page of Maddock Films shared the teaser with a caption stating, "Droppin’ the much-awaited #KudiNuNachneDe teaser right here! Get ready to let loose & jam with the B-town kudis on 4th March 2020! #AngreziMedium @irrfan #KareenaKapoorKhan @radhikamadan @deepakdobriyal1 #DineshVijan @homster @bhushankumar #DimpleKapadia @ranvirshorey @pankajtripathi @kikusharda @anushkasharma @katrinakaif @aliaabhatt @janhvikapoor @ananyapanday @kritisanon @kiaraaliaadvani @vishaldadlani @sachinjigar @soulfulsachin @jigarsaraiya @priyasaraiyaofficial @anaitashroffadajania @lakshmilehr @tseries.official @officialjiostudios @officialjiocinema @penmovies @carnivalmovienetwork"

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Irrfan Khan in the leading role along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is the sequel to Hindi Medium which released in 2017. Meanwhile, Angrezi Medium is all set to hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

