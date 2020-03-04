'Angrezi Medium' song 'Kudi Nu Nachne De': Alia, Katrina, Anushka, Janhvi celebrate womanhood in peppy track

The makers of Angrezi Medium today released the much-awaited video of a new song titled Kudi Nu Nachne De, featuring a lot of Bollywood beauties dancing their hearts out and having a good time. The video, which has been teased on social media several times, features Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and Radhika Madan.

The video of the song captures its essence beautifully which is celebrating womanhood. Kudi Nu Nachne De is a peppy track sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics have been written by Priya Saraiya, with music by composer duo Sachin-Jigar. Talking about being a part of the song, Katrina had said, "Irrfan (Khan, actor) and Homi are two of my most favourite people, so when he called me there was no question of me not stepping in. I feel that when we can be there for someone, we should. That’s how it should be in our industry."

Homi Adajania who is the director of the film had also opened up about how grateful he was to the actors who "selflessly" agreed to feature in the video. "The Angrezi Medium journey has been unlike anything I’ve experienced. It’s been made with so much love and positivity and this video takes the spirit ahead. It’s a glimpse of what love and positivity look like. These are beautiful people who gave us time with little notice, selflessly pitched in and I love them for this," he said.

Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia, Zakir Hussain, and Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in pivotal roles.