'Angrezi Medium' box office collection: Irrfan Khan's film registers 20% drop in earnings owing to coronavirus shutdowns

Angrezi Medium is Irrfan Khan's first film in two years which released on March 14, however, amid the coronavirus scare and cinema halls being closed until March 31 in New Delhi, Mumbai and other territories, it had a slow start at the box office.

The film made Rs 4.03 crore on its first day and according to a report in Box Office India, collections further dropped on Saturday, with the film making an estimated Rs 2.75 crore net which took its total to Rs 6.78 crore in two days. In a recent interview, producer Dinesh Vijan was asked why he did not postpone the release of the film. He had said, "We had no option as the film had already opened in the UAE-GCC market on Thursday when the chief minister of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) announced the shutdown of theatres later in the day. Had we known three-four days ago that this would happen, we might have had time to rethink the release, but on Thursday, it was too late to pull back."

For the uninformed, Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. He spent a year in London where he received treatment for his ailment. He returned to India to shoot for the film but had to leave again when his health deteriorated. Directed by Homi Adajania, in Angrezi Medium, Irrfan plays a sweetshop owner and single father to a young girl, played by Radhika Madan. The film is a followup to 2017’s hit film Hindi Medium.