'Angrezi Medium' box office collection: Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan's film earns Rs 9.50 crore in first weekend

Angrezi Medium sees Irrfan play a single father, hailing from the middle-class small-town background, who will go to any extent to fulfill the dreams of his daughter, played by Radhika Madan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 16, 2020, 03:37 PM IST

Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium released on Friday but experienced average earnings mainly because of the coronavirus outbreak and shutdowns across the country. According to a report in Box Office India, Angrezi Medium collected an estimated Rs 2.50-2.75 crore on Sunday which takes its first weekend total to an estimated Rs 9.50 crore. 

The report stated, "It is hard to judge as it was hardly being screened in the metros on Saturday and where it was screened like Gurgaon and Noida the Saturday, growth was not much may be due to Corona fear. It is impossible to judge the real value growth on Saturday city numbers as the performance was not like a normal Saturday."

Angrezi Medium sees Irrfan play a single father, hailing from the middle-class small-town background, who will go to any extent to fulfill the dreams of his daughter, played by Radhika Madan. It also stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.

The film received mixed reviews by critics. Writing about it, the DNA review said, "It's a delight to watch Irrfan doing what he knows the best that is, to perform effortlessly. His straight face humour and command over the screen made me realise how much I missed seeing him on the big screen. To match up with him, we have Deepak, who is fun and entertaining to the fullest. However, that's all we could see in several instances."

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 was affected in its second week as well due to the lockdown. The report states the film collected an estimated Rs 2 crore on Sunday.

