'Angrezi Medium' actress Radhika Madan overwhelmed after receiving Amitabh Bachchan's handwritten letter

From Deepika Padukone to Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amitabh Bachchan has appreciated a talent when he saw one. The megastar recently appreciated yet another budding actress, Radhika Madan. She was last seen in Irrfan Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starring film 'Angrezi Medium. Radhika played Irrfan Khan's daughter in the Bollywood film which marked his comeback.

Radhika shared images of the handwritten letter writing, "I don't know what to say or write..I'm speechless and so so so overwhelmed! @amitabhbachchan sir its an honor to receive this. I always used to imagine my doorbell ringing after my film's release and a person standing outside saying "Amitabh Bacchan sir ne aapke liye phool aur ek note bheja hai" and me fainting right after that. Thankfully I didn't faint when I actually received it..I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary-eyed, in gratitude."

"Thank you for making my dream come true Sir. It has motivated me to work even harder and entertain my audience with even more honest performances. #AngreziMedium 14.3.2020," she added.

The sequel to 'Hindi Medium', 'Angrezi Medium' was helmed by 'Cocktail' director Homi Adajania. The producer of the movie 'Dinesh Vijan' also went on to recently confirm that he wants to turn the movie into a franchise and go ahead with the idea of 'Chinese Medium' next.