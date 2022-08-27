Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Angad Bedi wishes ‘juicy luicy’ Neha Dhupia on her birthday, writes 'come back soon we need to spend your money'

Taking to Instagram, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor Angad Bedi wished his wife with a special post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Angad Bedi wishes ‘juicy luicy’ Neha Dhupia on her birthday, writes 'come back soon we need to spend your money'
Angad Bedi/Instagram

As actor Neha Dhupia rang in her 42nd birthday, her husband Angad Bedi today dropped a picture from their fun moments along with a quirky caption on social media. Taking to Instagram, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor wished his wife with a special post.

He captioned the post, "Happy birthday my Juicy luicy. Time to put some loose in that luicy. Come back soon we need to spend your money !!! I love you @nehadhupia."In the picture, Neha was seen doing a close dance with Angad. The birthday girl wore a black dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorized her look with statement jewellery.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

While her hubby was seen a white shirt and trousers. And in the background of the picture, Maniesh Paul taking selfies with Badshah and Abhishek Bachchan, Homi Adajania were seen dancing. The birthday girl, re-shared the post of Angad on her Insta stories.

She wrote, "Thank you my love...also look at these epic photobombs..."

She tagged Maniesh Paul, Abhishek, filmmaker Homi and Badshah. Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in New Delhi in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year.

They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.On the work front, Neha was last seen in the film A Thursday alongside Yami Gautam. The movie hit the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in February this year. Neha Dhupia was crowned Femina Miss India on July 4, 2002. She became a household name after the glorious victory and entered the film industry.

Neha made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn starrer Qayamat: City Under Threat in 2003. Recently, Neha wore the crown again as she completed 20 years of bagging the Miss India crown.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in the film A Thursday alongside Yami Gautam. The movie hit the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in February this year. Angad, on the other hand, was last seen playing Janhvi Kapoor’s brother in Dharma Productions Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Due to 'Pub Golf', a UK employee is suing PWC after losing part of his skull
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.