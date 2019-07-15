Angad Bedi’s courtroom experience comes handy

We are talking about Angad Bedi’s experience in the film Pink, which saw him playing the main antagonist. The Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial was a courtroom drama with Amitabh Bachchan playing the defence lawyer and Angad on the wrong side of the law. The sequences of the court room helped Angad to prep for his role of a defence lawyer in his upcoming web series The Verdict. A source says that while shooting for his web series the actor remembered the scenes between him and Big B, and his experiences came handy to him. Angad will be seen playing the role of Karl Jamshedji Khandalavala presenting the case of KM Nanavati.