Angad Bedi reunites with Neha Dhupia, daughter Mehr after testing negative for COVID-19, shares emotional video

Actor Angad Bedi on Sunday was re-united with his wife Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr after testing testing negative for COVID-19. The actor had tested positive for the virus earlier this month and was in isolation for 16 days. The actor shared a heartwarming video with Mehr on his social media.

In the video, Neha can be heard asking Mehr ‘where is papa’ and as the toddler turns around, she finds Angad staring in front of her. The little one then runs to her father as he embraces her in a sweet hug. Along with the video, the ‘Pink’ actor also shared an emotional post on how it feels to be back with his family.

"COVID-19 you have been very hard on all of mankind. These have been very trying times. But one thing that has come out of it has been the value of our loved ones. Finally tested negative and after 16 days of isolation i get to see my lovely wife neha and my daughter mehr who were themselves facing such uncertainty. But we are reunited now.. there is no better feeling than coming back home.. im home . Neha you and mehr together make such a lovely home @nehadhupia Waheguru Mehr kare. #SHUKAR,” Angad wrote in his Instagram post.

Neha Dhupia then replied to the video with a sweet message saying, “We missed u like crazy … every day every minute every second.”

Also read Angad Bedi opens up on why Neha Dhupia and he avoid showing daughter Mehr's face on social media

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Had no clue hope u all doing well! So glad you are back with family, wile actor Dia Mirza commented, “Rab Rakha,” with heart emojis. Aparshakti Khurrana, Sophie Choudry and Saba Pataudi dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Neha Dhupia also took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture of the trio hugging hugging each other. “Reunited with papa love ... this pandemic has been so hard on all of us in so many different ways. All I can say is count your little blessings, have gratitude in your heart and hold on tight to the ones you love. @angadbedi welcome back to us ... home is where the heart is .. in your arms @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi,” she wrote in her post.

Angad and Neha got married in Delhi on May 10, 2018 and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. On the work front, Dhupia will next be seen in ‘A Thursday’ which also stars Yami Gautam and Dimple Kapadia.