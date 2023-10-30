Angad Bedi dedicates his first international gold medal in sprinting to late dad Bishan Singh Bedi: 'He always said...'

Angad Bedi wins Gold medal at Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship, dedicates his win to father Bishan Singh Bedi.

Angad Bedi recently marked his international sports debut at Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship in Dubai. The actor won a Gold medal in 400 metres race and dedicated his win to his father late Bishan Singh Bedi.

Angad Bedi competed against a field of seasoned athletes and completed the 400 metre race in impressive 67 seconds. This achievement comes on the heels of year-long intensive training regimen and thriving acting career. Earlier, he clinched a silver medal in a tournament held in Mumbai.

Angad Bedi also thanked his coach Brinston Miranda, a distinguished figure in the world of hurdles racing for playing an important role in his journey to victory.

He dedicated his win to his father and expressed, “This win is dedicated to my father, he always said that keep your head down and let your actions speak. I have always been deeply inspired by his wisdom. I did this race because that’s what my father would have wanted. It’s my way of honouring him and his legacy. Sportsmanship is in my blood. And I want to do exactly what my father would have expected of me.”

He added, “I did this race, in honour of him and his values that he has instilled in me during his wonderful life. He will always be there with me, as my guiding light. I am also deeply grateful for the guidance and mentorship of Coach Miranda, whose expertise has been instrumental in my progress.”

Meanwhile, Angad Bedi who was recently seen in R Balki’s film Ghoomer will be next seen much-anticipated movie A Legal Affair and will also soon make his debut in South film industry with Hi Nanna. Helmed by Shouryuv, the Telugu film also stars Nani and Mrunal Thakur and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21.

