Anek trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana inadvertently jumps into Hindi language row, asks 'sirf Indian kaise hota hai aadmi?'

Ayushmann Khurrana-Anek trailer/PR handout

Gripping, thrilling and riveting, Anubhav Sinha's Anek headlined by Ayushmann Khuranna is all set to take audiences on a mission of a lifetime.

Hard-hitting at its very core, the trailer of the political action thriller sees Ayushmann step into the shoes of an undercover cop, a first in his career. Shot on a massive, big canvas scale, Anek filmed extensively in extraordinary locations in the North East, boasts of not just riveting content but also gripping action sequences.

With a talented ensemble star cast, stellar performances and a layered and mysterious storyline the trailer of the film leaves an impact on you right from the start and leaves you wanting more.

In Anek, Ayushmann essays the role of an undercover cop Joshua, who is sent on a mission to the North East. The job is to neutralise a threat being posed by separatists. Highlight that there are several separatist groups functioning in the region, Ayushmann aka Joshua points out how one group, in particular, was attracting special attention. The group is led by a 'Johnson'. And so, he enlists a woman to infiltrate the group to gather intelligence.

At one point in time in the trailer, Ayushmann inadvertently jumps into the ongoing Hindi language row sparked by a Twitter spat between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and South star Kiccha Sudeep.

In a scene from the trailer, Ayushmann is heard asking a man from Telangana why he thinks of him as North Indian? In reply, when the man says it is probably because his Hindi clear, Ayushmann aka Joshua responds, "So Hindi decides who is from the North and the South?” When the man says no, Ayushmann says, "So, it's not about Hindi, either!"

While the trailer has much to talk about, much like Sinha's previous films like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad we can expect much more to unravel on the big screen especially when the Article 15 duo are back together.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Ayushmann wrote alongside it, "भाषा अनेक, संस्कृति अनेक, वेश अनेक.. लेकिन देश का जज़्बा सिर्फ एक - जीतेगा कौन? हिंदुस्तान!"

Check out the Anek trailer below:



On the occasion of the trailer release, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "Anek celebrates the spirit of truly being an Indian. Anubhav sir is pushing the envelope and setting a benchmark with his passionate storytelling with this film. My character Joshua compelled me to do things I had never done before, both physically and mentally. With the right guidance and training, I gave this role my best shot to bring life to everything Anubhav envisioned for the film."

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha said, "Anek has been my most challenging film so far. It’s based on a topic that’s probably been less spoken of in the county. It re-emphasises the fact that inspite of being different in our cultures, traditions, languages, India can rise above and win as a country. Despite all the challenges that came our way, whether it was shooting in difficult terrain or filming during the pandemic, we powered through. I feel a great sense of pride and triumph that we’ve accomplished everything we set out to with this film."

Anek is an political action thriller about an Indian who will rise and make India win. The film is shot in extraordinary locations in the north east.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa, Anek jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, is all set to release on May 27, 2022.