Anek box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana's political thriller collects Rs 6 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Anek failed to collect good box office numbers. According to the estimated numbers, the film will witness the lowest day at the box office. On day 1, the film collected just Rs 2.11 crore.

According to the report of sancilk.com, the estimated collection shows that the film earned only Rs 1.90 crore on Sunday, the total collection now stands at 6 crores. Earlier, people were expecting that the film will see a growth in the box office numbers on Sunday, but this didn’t happen. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 2.11 crore.

In an interview, while speaking about his character Joshua in the film, he said, “I have been fortunate to collaborate with filmmakers who encourage me to add my creative inputs to their vision of storytelling. The eyebrow slit I am sporting in Anek was an idea I discussed with Anubhav sir. It was about creating a distinct look that the audience has never seen me in, and I am glad that people have noticed and are discussing it.”

Ayushmann, who is known to be Bollywood’s Mr Disruptor for his unconventional roles, says he has found support within the industry to take risks while portraying unusual roles.

"I have always been an eager artist who wants to contribute towards building my characters and how it will look on screen," Ayushmann noted, adding: "I always make these mental notes and discuss them."

He falls back on recent instances to make his point. "In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, for instance, my character wears a nose ring. I had bounced this idea off (director) Hitesh (Kewalya) and (producer) Anand Rai sir. I am glad they took this input. Similarly, Shoojit (Sircar) sir was happy with the idea that I would have a lisp in Gulabo Sitabo," he recalled.

Ayushmann liked to be an "active voice" when he teams up with someone.

"(I love) Discussing everything under the sun about my character and the film. I feel invested if I openly speak my mind and thankfully I have always had filmmakers who have appreciated what I bring to the table," he said.