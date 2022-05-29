Anek box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer earns 4.41 crore

Credit: Anek/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Anek, which has raised several questions, is being praised by netizens. The political drama collected Rs 2.11 crore on Friday (Day 1), which is not great in comparison to Ayushmann’s previous films.

However, it seems that Ayushmann Khurrana’s film performed decently on the second day. According to sacnilk.com, the film earned 2.30 Crore India net (early estimates).

On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#Anek is poor on Day 1... The starting point was extremely low, although the biz did improve towards evening... Biz on Day 2 and 3 most crucial... Fri ₹ 2.11 cr. #India biz.)

#Anek is poor on Day 1... The starting point was extremely low, although the biz did improve towards evening... Biz on Day 2 and 3 most crucial... Fri ₹ 2.11 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/F6nC2NfTrc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2022

It is Andrea Kevichüsa’s Bollywood debut, speaking about how much landing the role means to her and if the Northeast representation would make a difference, Andrea said, "The fact that when I grew up I saw no one who looked like have a major platform not just in this industry but any industry. And now if I got the opportunity to do it, I think it's a really big step. I hope that this film resonates with a lot of people and opens more doors in the future. Many times when the northeastern actors are represented, they are often misrepresented. So this is a really important film and I hope it does well."

Reflecting on how one becomes an Indian, referring to the 'sirf Indian kaise bante hai' scene in the trailer, Andrea shared, "It shoudln't matter how I look or what language I speak. I am an Indian because I was born in this country. I think it’s quite a disservice to the fact that people have to prove that they are an Indian. I am from Nagaland and I don’t think it's right to prove myself of being an Indian to other cities or to the rest of the country."

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film was released on May 27, 2022.