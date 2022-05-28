Anek box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's film mints just Rs 1.75 crore

Credit: File photo

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek hot the cinema halls on Friday. Despite receiving positive reviews from the audience, however, the film failed to get good numbers at the box office. Anek has earned Rs 1.75 crore on its first day, which is less in comparison to Ayushmann Khurrana’s previous films.

However, netizens are praising Ayushmann starrer as they feel it has raised several important questions. They took to Twitter and shared their opinion about the film. The film, which is a political drama, is Andrea Kevichüsa’s Bollywood debut.

Speaking about how much landing the role means to her and if the Northeast representation would make a difference, Andrea said, "The fact that when I grew up I saw no one who looked like have a major platform not just in this industry but any industry. And now if I got the opportunity to do it, I think it's a really big step. I hope that this film resonates with a lot of people and opens more doors in the future. Many times when the northeastern actors are represented, they are often misrepresented. So this is a really important film and I hope it does well."

Reflecting on how one becomes an Indian, referring to the 'sirf Indian kaise bante hai' scene in the trailer, Andrea shared, "It shoudln't matter how I look or what language I speak. I am an Indian because I was born in this country. I think it’s quite a disservice to the fact that people have to prove that they are an Indian. I am from Nagaland and I don’t think it's right to prove myself of being an Indian to other cities or to the rest of the country."

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film was released on May 27, 2022.