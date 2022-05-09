Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana is delighted with audience response to trailer

Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

After the success of the 2019 crime drama Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana has collaborated again with Anubah Sinha for another socially relevant film titled Anek, a political action thriller set in North East India. The trailer of Anek has received immense love from the audience waiting for the film to hit the theatres on May 27.

Talking about the overwhelming response to the film's trailer, Ayushmann says, “When we set out to make Anek, Anubhav sir was very clear that he wants to make an engaging story that would also make people ponder about our identity as Indians. We are so diverse, different, and unique as Indians but do we celebrate that and make it our strength? Anek intends to pointedly ask and hopefully answer that question which is why this film is so special to me.”

“I have always hunted for clutter-breaking content and Anek rests at the top of the pile for me. I’m delighted with the response to the trailer of Anek. It has struck a chord in the hearts of Indians and I couldn’t be happier. The fact that people pan India are voicing the need for unity and inclusivity after watching the trailer of Anek is enough validation for me as an artiste", adds the National Award-winning actor.

READ | Anek trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana inadvertently jumps into Hindi language row, asks 'sirf Indian kaise hota hai aadmi?'

Apart from Ayuhsmann, J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra play pivotal roles in film jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.

After Anek, Ayushmann will be seen in exciting films in 2022. He has Anubhuti Kashyap’s social drama Doctor G opposite Rakul Preet Singh and Aanand L. Rai’s An Action Hero being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.