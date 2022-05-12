Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana gives glimpse of his character by beating lie-detector test in latest video

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana puts him through the ultimate lie detector test that proves his mettle in his character as an undercover officer for his upcoming espionage-thriller Anek. Anubhav Sinha's directorial highlights the burning issue of 'acceptance' of north-eastern Indians, and it asks an important question about 'what makes an Indian?' The video shared by Ayushmann on his Instagram was a quick foretaste into the dangerous and daring journey Ayushmann’s character embarks in the film.

After an engaging rescue mission for the movie’s poster over social media, the makers earlier today released a video where Ayushmann Khurrana’s character undergoes a lie detection test and passes it with flying colours, owing to his confidence, resilience and hardcore training, always placing the country’s needs before his. The novel promo for the first time highlights the attributes of an undercover cop in India. Ayushmann shared the video with the caption that talks about his character Aman aka Joshua. "Aman ho ya Joshua, you will never know what my next move will be. Watch me unfold the sharp skills of an undercover cop. #AnekMissionBegins #Anek In theatres on 27th May, 2022."

Says Anubhav Sinha, “It takes a great deal of training and strength both physical and mental to be an undercover cop and we’ve tried to portray that. This is just one of the things that an undercover cop is trained for and we will be highlighting a few of the other traits in the upcoming videos for the movie.”

The video also gives audiences a glimpse of the actor’s two personas – Joshua and Aman. While Joshua is a commoner and local café owner, Aman on the other hand is determined, strong and a man on a mission as he says, “Khud ko capture karvana meri planning... lie detector ko beat karna...meri training… Let the mission begin...”

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is all set to release on 27th May 2022.