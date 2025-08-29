Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri feels this Gangs of Wasseypur character would win Salman Khan show, says 'if he stays here...'

Nita Ambani unveils 2,000-bed medical city and major green projects for Mumbai at RIL AGM 2025

'Pagal awara Kutto se...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan shares cryptic post

Video shows Russia’s drone attack destroying Ukraine’s largest naval ship, 1 killed, many injured, WATCH

Duleep Trophy 2025: J-K pacer Auqib Nabi creates history, breaks Kapil Dev’s 47-year-old record to achieve THIS huge feat

Sunny Leone reveals she lost six children, four girls and two boys, before adopting first baby Nisha: 'Does God not love us'

Aneet Padda shares Ahaan Panday prayed for her to bag Saiyaara, lit a candle in church: 'After the film released...'

Exclusive: Darshan Kumar reacts to criticism on The Bengal Files, outrage on name Taimur, reveals a star director told him...

Ahaan Panday reveals some people 'wronged' him before his debut in Saiyaara, shares he was 'shattered' after loss of this person: 'She was my backbone'

Iran-backed Houthi PM killed in Israeli strikes, defence minister feared dead

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri feels this Gangs of Wasseypur character would win Salman Khan show, says 'if he stays here...'

BB 19: Zeishan Quadri feels this Gangs of Wasseypur character would win show

Nita Ambani unveils 2,000-bed medical city and major green projects for Mumbai at RIL AGM 2025

Nita Ambani unveils 2,000-bed medical city and major green projects for Mumbai a

'Pagal awara Kutto se...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan shares cryptic post

'Pagal awara Kutto se...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan shares cr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Aneet Padda shares Ahaan Panday prayed for her to bag Saiyaara, lit a candle in church: 'After the film released...'

Aneet Padda shared that before she was finalised for Saiyaara, Ahaan took her to Mount Mary Church in Mumbai and prayed for her to bag the role.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 10:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Aneet Padda shares Ahaan Panday prayed for her to bag Saiyaara, lit a candle in church: 'After the film released...'
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Saiyaara
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday became overnight stars after their film Saiyaara released and broke box office records. The star kid Ahaan made his acting debut with the Mohit Suri film, while it proved to be the breakthrough role for Aneet, who had done just one web series and a minor role in a film before Saiyaara. In her first interview after becoming a sensation, Aneet shared that Ahaan always wanted her to become his leading lady and even prayed for the same.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Aneet said, "When I was auditioning for Saiyaara, Ahaan had taken me to Mount Mary Church and we'd lit a candle and sat in the car. I asked him, 'What did you wish for?' He looked at me and asked, 'What did you wish for?' A week later, I got the call that I'd gotten the role, and he said, 'Of course, I'd wished that you'd get the role'."

Ahaan, whose cousin Ananya Panday made her acting debut in 2019, added how Saiyaara was indeed magical for him and Aneet as she added, "After the film released, Mohit sir, Aneet and I went back to Mount Mary. There are a lot of things that were so magical about the film; so many things that came together in ways I cannot explain."

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara grossed more than Rs 550 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema. The film was loved by the audiences and critics also for its strong performances, emotional story, memorable music, and poignant writing.

READ | Prabhas' The Raja Saab to not release alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, will now clash with another pan-India film on...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet man behind India's favourite rum brand Old Monk, how an army Brigadier turned it into cult classic
Meet man behind India's favourite rum brand Old Monk
Donald Trump issues BIG statement on allowing 600,000 chinese students to study in US, says 'get along with China...'
Donald Trump issues BIG statement on allowing 600,000 chinese students to...
Bronco Test introduced to keep Rohit Sharma out of ODI team? Ex-India star makes BIG claim
Bronco Test introduced to keep Rohit Sharma out of ODI team? Ex-India star makes
Parag Tyagi misses Shefali Jariwala during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home: 'Pari always wanted that...'
Parag Tyagi misses Shefali Jariwala during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Meet Travis Kelce, the 'Gym Teacher' Taylor Swift is marrying, know his net worth and more
Meet Travis Kelce, the 'Gym Teacher' Taylor Swift is marrying
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE