Aneet Padda shares Ahaan Panday prayed for her to bag Saiyaara, lit a candle in church: 'After the film released...'

Aneet Padda shared that before she was finalised for Saiyaara, Ahaan took her to Mount Mary Church in Mumbai and prayed for her to bag the role.

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday became overnight stars after their film Saiyaara released and broke box office records. The star kid Ahaan made his acting debut with the Mohit Suri film, while it proved to be the breakthrough role for Aneet, who had done just one web series and a minor role in a film before Saiyaara. In her first interview after becoming a sensation, Aneet shared that Ahaan always wanted her to become his leading lady and even prayed for the same.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Aneet said, "When I was auditioning for Saiyaara, Ahaan had taken me to Mount Mary Church and we'd lit a candle and sat in the car. I asked him, 'What did you wish for?' He looked at me and asked, 'What did you wish for?' A week later, I got the call that I'd gotten the role, and he said, 'Of course, I'd wished that you'd get the role'."

Ahaan, whose cousin Ananya Panday made her acting debut in 2019, added how Saiyaara was indeed magical for him and Aneet as she added, "After the film released, Mohit sir, Aneet and I went back to Mount Mary. There are a lot of things that were so magical about the film; so many things that came together in ways I cannot explain."

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara grossed more than Rs 550 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema. The film was loved by the audiences and critics also for its strong performances, emotional story, memorable music, and poignant writing.

READ | Prabhas' The Raja Saab to not release alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, will now clash with another pan-India film on...