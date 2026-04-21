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Aneet Padda's grandfather passes away, Saiyaara girl holds her dadu for one last time, pens heartfelt note: 'I'll carry all our years together'
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Aneet Padda's grandfather passed away, and the actress penned an emotional note while being grief-stricken over the major loss.
Actress Aneet Padda seems to be grief-stricken as she lost her dear grandfather. The actress expressed her emotions through a post on her social media account, where Aneet promised her late grandfather to follow his teachings and always be a good person.
Aneet Padda's final words to her dadu
"The only love of my life. You were drifting away, but you didn’t forget Makhan. You held on to love, even when you couldn’t hold on to memory," Aneet wrote. She further wrote, “I will hold on to both. I will carry all our years together. I will be a good person. I will carry your jokes and repeat them every chance I get."
Aneet Padda's promise to her grandfather
The actress further wrote, "I will carry your kindness and your light into every dark room. I will carry your stories and tell them to the world. I will carry your love, you taught me the purest, most unconditional kind." Aneet further wrote, “I will carry you. I spotted the brightest star in the sky today, and I knew where you went. I love you. I love you. I love you, Dadu. I love you so much. Always, beyond what time can hold."
The doting granddaughter shared a picture of her holding her grandfather’s hand for one last time. Talking about Aneet, on the professional front, the actress made her acting debut with the film Saiyaara, which released in 2025. The romantic drama was directed by Mohit Suri and also starred Ahaan Pandey in the lead role. Aneet is now all geared up for her upcoming movie, Shakti Shalini.