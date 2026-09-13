Aneet Padda reveals she auditioned for Hunkkaar at 17, shot OTT series when she was 20: 'Something terrible happened...'

Hunkkaar features Padda as Meenu Rawat, a 17-year-old who accuses a revered cult leader, Sunil Chakosi, of sexual harassment. Also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, Ram Kapoor and Zoya Hussain, the series will premiere on JioHotstar on September 25.

Aneet Padda says her upcoming series Hunkkaar: The Roar goes beyond the specific story of a sexual harassment survivor to explore the universal experience of having one's personal choices and experiences subjected to public scrutiny. In the JioHostar show, Padda, who broke out with her role of Vaani from 2025's blockbuster Saiyaara, plays a 17-year-old girl who accuses a godman of sexual harassment. "For me, what stuck out the most was the fact that as soon as somebody shares a personal experience out in public, it quickly becomes everybody’s matter to an extent that the person sharing it ends up feeling like, Oh, maybe you’re all right.' You end up questioning your own truth when you hear so much about it from other people," Padda said at the trailer launch of the show.

She believes that the constant stream of opinions about how a person should act, speak or respond can overwhelm their own perspective. "There’s an oversaturation of perspectives when people are like, 'Oh, but you should have done this', or 'she should be doing this', or 'behaving like this', or 'saying this or saying that'. So I think that for me, that is the heart of Hunkkaar because not only does it talk about this specific story, I feel like it also discusses the universal aspect of what we experience in our day-to-day as human beings," she added.

Padda said she is looking forward to audiences seeing the contrast between her roles in Hunkkaar and Saiyaara. "There's always a certain anxiety whenever your work is coming out. I don’t think it’s because, 'Oh, now that I played a character like Vaani, what will they think about this?' It's just that I hope that everybody likes my work," she said. "I also think as an actor, it's so interesting because Vaani is quite different from this character. So I'm just really excited for everybody to see that contrast and I want to hear what everybody thinks about it," she added.

Hunkkaar features Padda as Meenu Rawat, a 17-year-old who accuses a revered cult leader, Sunil Chakosi, of sexual harassment. The accusation sets off an investigation led by Fatima Sana Shaikh's ACP Jasleen Singh Soni, while also becoming a larger battle involving power, influence and public perception. Directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia, the social investigative drama is created by Kapadia and Mehra.

Padda said she auditioned for the role when she was 17, and at the time, saw the story primarily as Meenu's coming-of-age journey. "I was quite young. It’s a very powerful and sensitive topic for somebody so young to fully understand... Something terrible happened to her, everything was so complicated, she possibly couldn’t even articulate it to herself, let alone to the whole world she had to do it," she said. "We shot it when I was 20. So I see it as a coming-of-age story as well. A 17-year-old dealing with such heavy things," she added.

Padda also said people should not allow the fear of being judged to prevent them from expressing themselves. "It's okay to be cringe. It's okay to be judged. It’s okay to not be cool or perfect. It’s okay to be imperfect. In fact, most of the time, it is exactly what you probably don't like about yourself that makes you... And there's only going to be one of you ever in this whole universe. So you better enjoy it and you better not care about people thinking whether you're cringe or whether they think you're cool," she said.

Shaikh, who plays the investigating officer, said preparing for the role challenged her cynicism about the system. "We think system is bad and even I thought so. But when I started preparing for the role, I met officers through different ranks. I spoke to them and realised the system is made by individual. Its not collective. A lot of time, we just colour them black and say the system is bad. But we have to give respect to such individuals who are fighting for the truth and who want to protect us. My lens about the system changed", the Dangal actress stated.

The series also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, Ram Kapoor and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Purple Pebble Pictures and A Mangata Films Production, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas serving as executive producer, Hunkkaar: The Roar will premiere on JioHotstar on September 25.

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