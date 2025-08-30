Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Aneet Padda felt 'very special' when her grandfather with Alzheimer's recognised her in Saiyaara: 'Makkhan di movie'

Aneet Padda's character of Vaani in Saiyaara is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's that sets off the conflict in the Mohit Suri film.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 08:46 PM IST

Aneet Padda felt 'very special' when her grandfather with Alzheimer's recognised her in Saiyaara: 'Makkhan di movie'
Aneet Padda in Saiyaara
Aneet Padda made her acting debut with a brief role in the 2022 film Salaam Venky and then starred in the Amazon Prime series Big Girls Don't Cry in 2024. She became an overnight sensation after her film Saiyaara released in July this year. The intense romantic drama, which marked star kid Ahaan Panday's acting debut, became a surprise blockbuster and earned over Rs 550 crore worldwide.

In the Mohit Suri film, Aneet's character of Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. In her first interview after the Saiyaara success, the actress shared how Saiyaara became highly emotional film for her as her grandfather is now battlng with Alzheimer's, and it felt extremely special for her that he recognised her in the film.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Aneet said, "My dadu (grandfather) has Alzheimer’s disease, which is why the film was even more emotional for me. He’s at a point now where he doesn’t remember most things, but I believed in this film because it says ‘dimaag bhool jaata hai par dil kabhi nahi bhoolta (the mind forgets but the heart does not)’, and that’s very true for my dadu. He doesn’t remember my name; he doesn’t remember most, but he calls me Heeraput, or Makkhan."

"The last few times that I had visited, he was okay with me sitting next to him; familiar but not knowing who I am or what’s going on. So, when my film was coming out, I thought he’s not going to know or remember. And then, because he couldn't go to the theatres as he is bedridden, my parents showed him all the videos and everything; and he smiled and said ‘Heeraput’ and ‘Makkhan di movie’; and that was very special", she concluded.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is now the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema. The film was loved by the audiences and critics for its strong performances, emotional story, memorable music, and poignant writing. Its soundtrack, especially the Saiyaara title track, became a phenomenon.

