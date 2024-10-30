Ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 release, Anees Bazmee revisits the challenges he faced before he stepped into the world of the horror comedy franchise with the second part.

In 2022, with RRR and KGF Chapter 2 becoming pan-India blockbusters and multiple Bollywood films failing at the box office, the Hindi film industry was at lowest point. Amid such negativity, a film came which had everything going against it and still went on to become a blockbuster - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After its huge success, the makers are now back with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, slated to release this Friday on Diwali 2024. Before the threequel hits the theatres, Anees Bazmee revisited how he faced tough challenges before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in an exclusive conversation with DNA.

Released in 2007, Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa has become a cult classic over the years. The standalone sequel, which was released after 15 years, saw the entire leading cast being changed with Akshay Kumar being replaced by Kartik Aaryan. Recalling the difficult times when he was stepping into the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazmee said, "I will be very honest. We were scared because films were flopping left, right, and centre. People were not willing to go to the theatres. They didn't have money, they were scared as the Covid-19 pandemic was just over. So, I was obviously very afraid, but I was confident that we had made a good film. We had a great time making it, but we were also very doubtfut about its box office aspects." The Kartik Aaryan-starrer went on to become a huge success and earned over Rs 260 crore worldwide.

When asked if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 came organically or was it developed after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success, the filmmaker answered, "After the huge success of the second part, we planned Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But, we took our time in ideation and writing process because we didn't want people to think that the third part is just being made to capitalise on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success. When you will see the film, you will realise that the third part should have been made. We have tried our best, rest audience will decide."

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit Nene, and brings back OG Manjulika Vidya Balan in the horror comedy franchise. The film will clash at the box office with Rohit Shetty's action thriller Singham Again, that features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

