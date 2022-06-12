Anees Bazmee spills bean about No Entry Mein Entry shoot, opens up on narrating film to Sridevi

Anees Bazmee- No Entry

Director Anees Bazmee is on a roll. After delivering one of the biggest blockbusters of recent time- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he is ready to take the world with the much-awaited No Entry Mein Entry. The upcoming comedy entertainer is the direct sequel to the 2005 highest-grossing film No Entry. The original film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in the lead.

The sequel of No Entry will bring back the maddening trio with new marriage life adventures. Recently, Bazmee opened up on kick-starting the sequel. No Entry Mein Entry was announced way back, but there were multiple delays. Now, Anees, the cast, and producers are geared up for the film. While interacting with Bollywood Hungama, Aness said, "I met Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) and hopefully we will start shooting (for the film) by the year-end." Bazmee even revealed that he took more than a year to write the film, and that gave him plenty of time in scripting a perfect laugh riot.

The Welcome director also shared an incident of his script narration to producer Boney Kapoor, his late wife Sridevi, and 20 other people. "Boney ji once told me to come to his place and give narrate the script to Sridevi. I went to his home, and there, I saw 20-25 odd people. I became nervous. As a storyteller, I narrate the script by maintaining eye contact, and this was difficult while narrating to such a large group. However, Boney ji pushed me, and I narrated the film to them. Throughout the narration, they all were laughing, and it boosted my morale. Sridevi ji was happy with the script. She came up to me and said that this film is much funnier than the first part." Apart from No Entry Mein Entry, Anees is currently writing another comic caper, and he will announce it soon.