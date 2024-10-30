In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Anees Bazmee opens up on Bhool Bhualaiyaa 3's clash with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, and also comparisons between Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit-starrer with Stree 2.

In 2022, with RRR and KGF Chapter 2 becoming pan-India blockbusters and multiple Bollywood films failing at the box office, the Hindi film industry was at lowest point. Amid such negativity, a film came which had everything going against it and still went on to become a blockbuster - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And now, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the most awaited films of 2024. Ahead of its release this Friday, Anees Bazmee talked about the horror comedy franchise in an exclusive conversation with DNA.

Recalling the tough times when he was stepping into the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazmee said, "I will be very honest. We were scared because films were flopping left, right, and centre. People were not willing to go to the theatres. They didn't have money, they were scared as the Covid-19 pandemic was just over. So, we were obviously afraid, but we were confident that we had made a good film. We had a great time making it, but we were also very doubtfut about its box office aspects." Headlined by Kartik Aaryan, the movie grossed over Rs 260 crore at the box office.

When asked if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 came organically or was it developed after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success, the filmmaker answered, "After the huge success of the second part, we planned Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But, we took our time in ideation and writing process because we didn't want people to think that the third part is just being made to capitalise on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success. When you will see the film, you will realise that the third part should have been made. We have tried our best."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the next horror comedy to release after Stree 2, which not only became the biggest hit of 2024, but also shattered records and became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India ever. We asked Anees Bazmee what if his film is compared to Stree 2 and he replied, "I don't know, maybe comparisons would be made because both are horror comedies. But I feel even though both the movies belong to the same genre, they are two completely different films. They had a different kind of horror, we have a different kind of horror. The audiences can compare, but I don't think when a filmmaker decides to make a film, they always try to create something new and beyond such comparisons. I can only say that we are very proud that we have made a very good film."

The horror comedy will clash at the box office with Rohit Shetty's action thriller Singham Again on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali. Talking about this huge clash, Bazmee stated, "The clash is unavoidable. A persona can only control his/her film and not the other one. But, I feel such things won't used to happen earlier. Films used to release at the same time with a lot of understanding and love. Now with the media hype and fan clubs, thodi si gandagi aati hai (some dirt is always there), but we are positive people. I am really happy for everyone as they (Singham Again team) are all my friends. I really wish both movies become successful."

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Vidya Balan in the leading roles.

