Anees Bazmee issues clarification on statement that he rejected Hera Pheri 3 for not having story or script

Anees Bazmee

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee had long been rumoured to have been roped in to direct Hera Pheri 3. Now, when the film is finally set to go on floors, Anees is missing from the project and it is being directed by Farhad Samji instead. Recently, in an interview, Bazmee said he rejected the film for a lack of script and story. However, now in an interview, he has claimed he was misquoted in the article.

Taking to Twitter on Friday night, the No Entry director wrote, “My words have been recently misquoted and wrongly interpreted regarding the announcement of Hera Pheri 3. I am very happy for the entire team of Hera Pheri for their third film together and I wish @akshaykumar, @SunielVShetty, @SirPareshRawal & #firoznadiadwala all the love & luck.”

Earlier in the day, a Bollywood Hungama report had quoted the filmmaker as saying that he said no to directing Hera Pheri 3 as producer Firoz Nadiadwala ‘didn’t have much of a story let alone a script’. He had said, “I met the producer Firoz Nadiadwala several times. He didn’t have much of a story let alone a script. The idea he told me didn’t gel with me. I said no.”

My words have been recently misquoted and wrongly interpreted regarding the announcement of Hera Pheri 3. I am very happy for the entire team of Hera Pheri for their third film together and I wish @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal & #firoznadiadwala all the love & luck February 24, 2023

The filmmaker had also added in the interview that he was surprised at Akshay Kumar coming back on board for the film after initially having said no. “After I declined the offer, I now hear the film is going to be directed by someone else (Farhad Samji). Akshay Kumar, who was totally opposed to doing the film without a proper script, has apparently agreed to come on board. I don’t know how or why. Only he will be able to tell. Speaking for myself, I am not part of that project anymore.”

Hera Pheri 3 stars Akshay, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, who starred in the first two films as well. The three actors recently shot a promo for the film in Mumbai. The shoot is set to begin later this year as per reports. Last year, Akshay had said he had dropped out of the project and reports had claimed he had been replaced by Kartik Aaryan. He eventually returned to the fold earlier this year.