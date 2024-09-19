Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anees Bazmee claims his statement on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash was 'misinterpreted': 'Let's do it...'

After saying 'Why should I talk to them', Anees Bazmee claimed that his statement about the clash of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Singham Again was 'misinterpreted'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 12:44 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Anees Bazmee claims his statement on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash was 'misinterpreted': 'Let's do it...'
Anees Bazmee, Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Director Anees Bazmee has recently made headlines for his statement about the mega clash of his directorial Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. In an interview with Mid-Day, Anees said, "Why should I talk to Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty? It's a business decision." Now, in the latest development, Anees said that his statement about the clash was 'misinterpreted'.

As per the official release, Anees said, “Some media personnel are misinterpreting my statement. As a filmmaker with over three decades of experience, I focus on crafting compelling stories, not getting entangled in film releases or business dynamics. I’ve seen many films succeed despite releasing on the same day.”

After saying 'clashes are never a good idea', Anees now supports the shared releases, “It seems like my words were lost in translation. Let me rephrase: I’m thrilled for both Singham 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Two amazing films, and two talented teams! Let’s do it together

Earlier in the interview, Anees said, "Why should I talk to him? It's a business decision between producers, and I am just the director. Singham Again's team is insisting on a Diwali release. Clashes are never a good idea. I know that we had announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s release date a year in advance, but what can we do? I've always maintained that a good film doesn't need a date to work. I'm the last person to get involved in box-office numbers and release dates. These are decisions and numbers calculated by producers and distributors.”

Kartik Aaryan called Rohit Shetty to push Singham Again? 

As per Times Now, Kartik Aaryan called Rohit Shetty and requested him to postpone his ensemble actioner for two weeks, November 15. The portal quoted an insider, who said, "Kartik Aaryan called Rohit Shetty and made him a request to postpone the release of Singham 3. While Kartik intends to release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on 1st November, he has made a request to Rohit Shetty to release Singham 3 on 15th November. Kartik Aaryan said a two-week gap can help both celebrities have a good opening for their movies, instead of clashing at the box office which will affect both the movies’ collections. Rohit Shetty has heard him out over the call and told him, that he will get back to him.” However, the makers of Singham Again confirmed that their film is not getting postponed, and stick to the original release date.

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again will be released in cinemas on Diwali, November 1, 2024. 

Read: Kareena Kapoor recalls being upset with husband Saif Ali Khan after this film: 'I was like what's happening?'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
