'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

The name of Ananya Panday on Wikipedia has been changed to ‘Ananya Roy Kapoor’ after he photos with Aditya Roy Kapur went viral.

On Wednesday, Ananya Panday’s photos with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur from Lisbon went viral. In the pictures, they Aditya can be seen cuddling the actress in casuals. These photos worked as fuel to their dating rumours.

Meanwhile, the name of the actress of on Wikipedia has been changed to ‘Ananya Roy Kapoor’. Yes! You read it right. If anyone will search Ananya Panday, Wikipedia will show it as ‘Ananya Roy Kapoor’. This happened right after their photos were all over the internet.

Take a look:

Wikipedia shows, “Ananya Roy Kapoor (born 30 October 1998) is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi films. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday, she began her acting career in 2019 with roles in the teen film Student of the Year 2 and the comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh.”

Their photos were shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani with the caption, “Brand New Couple Alert Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday spend some quality time together in Lisbon. we are loving the chemistry coupled with lovely smiles as they pose with fans in Portugal #Exclusive #ManavManglani.”

These pictures have sparked dating rumours, netizens reacted to the photos, one of them wrote, “Shut up Adi...... you can't replace Shradha.” The second one said, “Expected more from Aditya!” The third one said, “Now everyone will feel bad for Aditya as usual. Can't you see he is a mature man and he is dating a girl who is half of his age. U guys don't need to feel sorry for Aditya. He's a mature man.” The fourth one said, “Damn she’s lucky.”

These pictures have sparked dating rumours, netizens reacted to the photos, one of them wrote, “Shut up Adi...... you can't replace Shradha.” The second one said, “Expected more from Aditya!” The third one said, “Now everyone will feel bad for Aditya as usual. Can't you see he is a mature man and he is dating a girl who is half of his age. U guys don't need to feel sorry for Aditya. He's a mature man.” The fourth one said, “Damn she’s lucky.”