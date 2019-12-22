Ananya Pandey's 'Saat Samundar Par' picture is setting new vacation goals!

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey is currently riding high on the success of her latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film not only received a lot of positive reviews and was loved by the audiences but Ananya's performance was especially appreciated for playing a unique character with grit, maturity, and finesse.

Though Ananya has her kitty full of upcoming Bollywood projects, she is currently on a much-needed break and is enjoying a vacation in Dubai, celebrating a friend's birthday.

Ananya is active on social media so her vacation pictures are seriously setting some new goals and have us wishing we were at a beach right now.

Yesterday, the Student of the Year 2 actress shared a picture of herself on a beach, having a gala time, wearing an all-white outfit together with a floral print mini skirt and a crop top.

Ananya is soon going to be seen working opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. She recently also signed a film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production opposite Deepika Padukone and Gully Boy's MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Speaking about working with Deepika, she said, "I'm really delighted that I can finally tick it off my wishlist now. The film is really of a different genre, where there will be some romantic drama. It's something that I haven't done before and I'm looking forward to. Deepika Padukone is an actress I truly love and I also really enjoyed watching Siddhant in 'Gully Boy'. Moreover, I'm working again with Dharma Productions, which feels like home and I'm really happy about it. I'll forever be grateful to Karan Johar. My director Shakun Batra, I believe, is one of the finest in the industry and he has been the dream director I've always wanted to work with."