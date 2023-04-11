Ananya Pandey's mother Bhavana Pandey spills the beans on actress' dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur

Bhavana Pandey-Ananya Pandey-Aditya Roy Kapoor

Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur have been rumored to be dating for a long now. The actors have been spotted together The duo also turned show stoppers for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week Finale. Though both the actors have refrained from commenting on the relationship status, recently, Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey opened up about her daughter’s relationship status and also expressed her feelings about her daughter getting trolled on social media.

While talking to Times of India, Bhavana Pandey revealed whether her daughter is dating Aditya Roy Kapur and said, “The fact is that Ananya is single and link-ups happen in a profession like this. It's okay. It's like that's a part and parcel of an actor's life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I'd rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it because the positives definitely outweigh the negative.”

Bhavana Pandey also expressed her feelings about Ananya Pandey facing trolling and said, “As parents, you feel bad and get hurt when they're trolled, it has become cool for a few people to do that online. Honestly, we don't take it so seriously anymore, and it should not be. Constructive criticism has to be taken seriously. Improvements have to be made if you feel you're going genuinely wrong somewhere and then you need to improvise that. But then, you know, unnecessary trolling and just speaking for the heck of it should be just considered as noise. We have so much to be grateful for, so to crib and complain about these kinds of things is actually unfair.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Pandey will be next seen sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in the movie Dream Girl 2. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the upcoming comedy-drama also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, and Seema Pahwa among others in key roles. The film is set for a theatrical release on July 7, 2023.

Read Ananya Panday says, 'Yahan ACP mat boliye' as she poses for paps at Christian Dior's Mumbai show