Ananya Pandey looks adorable enjoying her ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ moment, photos inside

Ananya Pandey might be just a few films old, but she sure has carved a space for herself in the industry in this little time. The actress not only has a huge fan following but is also a sensation on social media. Recently, Ananya shared a few pictures of herself enjoying her ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ moment just like Hritihik Roshan.

In the photos, Ananya is wearing a cute little white dress with white shoes as she has some fun on the beach. In the first photo, she can be seen running towards the camera and also has an oversized bomber jacket on her. In the second photo Ananya gives an adorable side pose while gazing into the camera. The third picture shows the ‘Student of The Year’ actress having a candid moment with herself while in the last photo she is standing with frown on her face.

While sharing the photos, she wrote, “Having my ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ moment with myself (it clearly didn’t end well).”

The actress looks like an absolute ray of sunshine in these pictures. She has reminded all of us of the Hrithik Roshan starrer film that is a classic. Growing up, Hrithik Roshan was her favourite actor as she had mentioned in her interviews earlier.

Ananya fans and friends took to the comment section to praise her beauty and cuteness and dropped countless hearts on her post. “Part 2 i ll choregraph u in it,” wrote Farah Khan Kunder.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday has a pan-India film, 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.