Ananya Pandey gets brutally trolled for ignoring fan who came to meet Liger actress from Indore

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey has been trying her luck hard, but unfortunately, she isn't getting the deserved success. It seems like the failure of Vijay Deverakonda starrer pan-India film Liger has affected Pandey. That's why she ignored the love and admiration of her fans. Yesterday, a video of Ananya went viral where she was papped outside of yoga class.

While leaving the venue, a fan approached her, claiming that he has come from Indore to meet her. However, Pandey showed little-to-no interest in him, continued walking towards her car, and left. The video from the spotting went viral, and it was uploaded on Instant Bollywood. Later, it was removed, as the actress was getting panned for her behaviour towards the fan. In a video shared by a YouTube media portal, you will see how Pandey constantly ignored her fan's request for a selfie

Watch the video

On the work front, Ananya has just done four films, and two of them tanked at the box office. Pandey started her Bollywood journey in 2019s by starring in Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film was released with negative reviews, and it failed to perform well. A few months later, Pandey was seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the remake of the classic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film was a sleeper hit, and Ananya tasted her first success. This year, Ananya was first seen with Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Chaturvedi in the romantic drama Gehraiyaan. Shakun Batra's directorial met with mixed-to-negative reactions. However, Ananya earned a few praises for her acting chops.

Later, Pandey was expected to create a big bang at the box office with Vijay Deverakonda's sports drama Liger. However, Puri Jaganadh's directorial was a huge letdown, and it was rejected by the audience. The film revolves around a young guy, Liger (Vijay) and his widowed mother Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), who have come from Telangana to Mumbai because she wants to see her son become a national MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) champion. Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand while he prepared for his character in Liger.