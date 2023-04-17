Ananya Pandey expresses her wish to work with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor in female-led film: 'People would love...'

Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Pandey-Janhvi Kapoor

Recently, female-led films are getting positive responses from the audience like Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania. Even Rhea Kapoor announced a movie titled ‘The Crew’ which stars Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Tabu in lead roles. Now, hoping on to the trend, Ananya has also wished to star in a female-led movie. Not only this, but the actress also revealed the dream cast for the film.

In a conversation with Etimes, Ananya Pandey expressed her desire to work in a women-eccentric movie and said, “I think it would be a lot of fun if they cast Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and me in a film because all our energies are so different. I love them as performers and they are my friends as well. I am sure people would love to watch us together on the big screen.”

Ananya Pandey was last seen in the pan-India movie Liger wherein she was seen sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Helmed by Raaj Shaandaliyaa, the comedy-drama film is a sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

The actress will also be seen in Vikramaditya Motwani’s next directional and has wrapped up her shoot for the same. Showing her gratitude, Ananya Pandey penned a heartwarming note on instagram that read, “And that's a wrap! @motwayne I can never thank you enough but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film - I love you guys and I can't wait for the world to see it.”

