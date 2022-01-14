Ananya Panday's stunning beach look will make you wish for mini-vacation

After giving impressive performances in 'Student of the Year 2,' 'Pati Patni aur Woh,' Ananya Panday is setting a new benchmark in fashion games too. The actress is setting the internet on fire with her smoking hot pictures, and her latest post will make give you major missing for a vacation.

Panday's latest post in a monokini has already gone viral, and her sensuous look is been praised by her fans. Ananya posted the carousel post with a unique caption that integrate with her upcoming film, "teri lehron mein aakar… aise hum bahe… le doobi ja rahi hain… Gehraiyaan humein (releasing on the 11th of Feb on Amazon prime)."

Check out Ananya's post

Among her friends, Shanaya Kapoor reacted with smiley emojis and said, "anneee." Maheep Kapoor shared smiley emojis with a heart. 'Gehraiyaan's writer Ayesha DeVitre also commented on her post and said, "Pandooooo … Be nice !!! Send me alllllll the photosssss !!"

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday set the temperature soaring on Instagram by posting a series of images of herself wearing a printed bikini. Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, was one of the first to respond to the post. "Caught a vibe," Ananya captioned a series of images of herself wearing a bright attire.

Check out Ananya's bikini look

Suhana reacted to the pictures and commented, “Wow.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with Vogue, Ananya revealed how Suhana is the ‘makeup guru’ of their squad. "She does the perfect winged liner!" Ananya said. She added, "I am probably the worst at it out of everyone.” Apart from 'Gehraiyaan,' Ananya will also be seen in ‘Liger’ with 'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh, and it has also roped boxer Mike Tyson in crucial role.



