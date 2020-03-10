Ananya Panday wishes 'brat' Rysa Panday on 16th birthday with series of throwback photos

Headlines

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lunar touchdown: See politicians' reaction on historic event

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

Rajkumar Hirani to drop Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's teaser on this day: Report

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

From Akshay Kumar to Anand Mahindra: Everyone celebrates Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on moon

AI imagines popular Hollywood comedians as babies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

Rajkumar Hirani to drop Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's teaser on this day: Report

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ananya Panday wishes 'brat' Rysa Panday on 16th birthday with series of throwback photos

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram page and shared a series of throwback photos with little sister Rysa Panday to wish her on her 16th birthday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2020, 04:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ananya Panday's little sister Rysa Panday is celebrating her birthday today and the young girl has turned sweet sixteen. On the occasion of the same, the actor took to her Instagram page and shared a series of throwback photos with her sister to wish her on her birthday. The photos include from the time Rysa was born, she as a toddler and how Ananya has always been a doting elder sister to her. 

Both of them make for cute siblings duo and the photos are indeed proof. Ananya captioned her post stating, "this brat is finally 16!!! happy bday Rychuuuu - love u the mostest in the whole entire world."

Check out Ananya's post below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

Even Chunky Panday shared a throwback photo with Rysa and captioned it as "Happy happy Sweet Sixteen my dearest Rice pudding @rysapanday". While Bhavana Panday also took to her Instagram page and posted a cute adorable photo of Rysa when she was just a baby. Bhavana wrote, "Happy Birthday my Rychooo !!! Love you toooooo much my little brat !!! May all your dreams come true !!! Sweetest 16 !!!"

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

Earlier, when Chunky was asked about Ananya, he had said, "Ananya is a very happy soul, who won't get bogged down by insecurities. I have told her to not imitate anyone. She shouldn't hurt anybody. She shouldn't try to beat anybody else other than her own self. I have told her: You will be writing your own story."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Suryakumar Yadav teases Virat Kohli for his running style in Anushka Sharma's latest post, says 'bhaiya aap..'

Remember Dill Mill Gayye's Dr Riddhima aka Ohanna Shivanand? She said her family plotted to kill her, lost fame when...

Pet food business: Low-cost startup idea with high earnings potential, earn up to Rs 40,000-50,000 per month, here's how

Apple Watch Series 8 available at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart after Rs 22,000 off, check details

India's space journey began in 1962 with INCOSPAR: Congress

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE