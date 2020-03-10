Ananya Panday wishes 'brat' Rysa Panday on 16th birthday with series of throwback photos

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram page and shared a series of throwback photos with little sister Rysa Panday to wish her on her 16th birthday.

Ananya Panday's little sister Rysa Panday is celebrating her birthday today and the young girl has turned sweet sixteen. On the occasion of the same, the actor took to her Instagram page and shared a series of throwback photos with her sister to wish her on her birthday. The photos include from the time Rysa was born, she as a toddler and how Ananya has always been a doting elder sister to her.

Both of them make for cute siblings duo and the photos are indeed proof. Ananya captioned her post stating, "this brat is finally 16!!! happy bday Rychuuuu - love u the mostest in the whole entire world."

Check out Ananya's post below:

Even Chunky Panday shared a throwback photo with Rysa and captioned it as "Happy happy Sweet Sixteen my dearest Rice pudding @rysapanday". While Bhavana Panday also took to her Instagram page and posted a cute adorable photo of Rysa when she was just a baby. Bhavana wrote, "Happy Birthday my Rychooo !!! Love you toooooo much my little brat !!! May all your dreams come true !!! Sweetest 16 !!!"

Take a look:

Earlier, when Chunky was asked about Ananya, he had said, "Ananya is a very happy soul, who won't get bogged down by insecurities. I have told her to not imitate anyone. She shouldn't hurt anybody. She shouldn't try to beat anybody else other than her own self. I have told her: You will be writing your own story."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.