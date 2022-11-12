Ananya Panday wishes 'baby' Aryan Khan on birthday, shares unseen photo

Ananya Panday/Instagram

To celebrate Aryan Khan's 25th birthday on November 12, Ananya Panday wrote him special birthday wishes. On Saturday, she wished him via her Instagram Stories. She shared an unseen photo of the two and it is too adorable to miss.

She wrote, “Missing baby Aryan. Happy birthday to my first and forever best friend.”

Check out the photo here:

Young Ananya is pictured in the cute photo standing while wearing a pink dress. Standing next to her, Aryan can be seen flexing his muscles while wearing an orange t-shirt and beige jeans.

Aryan and his sister Suhana Khan have known Ananya since they were children. Best pals Ananya and Suhana frequently hang out together. They had recently celebrated Halloween together, along with their mutual friends Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda.

During her visit on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 this year, Ananya admitted that Aryan was her "crush."

Ananya most recently appeared alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the bilingual movie Liger. They have shared a session on episode seven of Koffee With Karan. However, their movie didn't do well at the box office. Ananya will now appear in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi and in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

A few days ago,Ananya Panday took to Instagram and announced that she has finished filming Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Sharing the photos, Ananya Panday wrote, "My boys!!! WE MADE A MOVIE... it's a wrap on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - the most fulfilling, wholesome, explorative & cathartic experience. I didn't know it was possible to love so many people at once but that`s what I felt every single day on set, for every single person associated with this film @arjunvarain.singh thank you for choosing me, holding my hand every step of the way, making this so collaborative and bringing the best energy on set!! I hope I made you proud."