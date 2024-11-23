Bhavna Panday made a shocking revelation related to her marriage and the birth of Ananya Panday.

Ananya Pandey's mom, Chunky Panday's wife, Bhavna Pandey has found new fame with three seasons of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Recently, she revealed a surprising fact about her marriage and Ananya's birth. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Bhavna said that Ananya was an unplanned child and was born nine months after their marriage.

Being an 'outsider' Bhavna was insecure in her initial years of marriage, but it all got changed after they welcomed Ananya. Bhavana Panday said, “With us (her and Chunky), things moved really fast. Ananya was born exactly after nine months, sixteen days of our wedding," Bhavna said. She further added, "It was completely unplanned. Things happened very fast. So, instead of being an insecure wife and successful husband, we became parents to a baby girl. So, there were insecurities, but because of the circumstances and him making me feel comfortable, he taught me that I don’t have to be afraid of anything."

In the same conversation, Bhavna said that she has a friendly relationship with Ananya and Rysa Panday, and she deliberately chose to become a friend of their kids. Recalling her upbringing, Bhavna said, "I still remember, I didn’t have the guts to tell my dad about my relationship with Chunky. I first informed it to my mother. I told them, ‘I want to marry Chunky Panday’, they were like, ‘What?’. I am lucky things worked out well for me but being so impulsive at that age and not listening to your parents and them being unaware of your life, it could have turned out in any way."

On the work front, Ananya Panday garnered appreciation for her performance in the series Call Me Bae and the movie CRTL. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Chand Mera Dil. Backed by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil will have Ananya Pandey with Kill actor Lakshya.

Also read: Salman Khan to lead Atlee's two-hero reincarnation actioner, might work with Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth: Report

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.