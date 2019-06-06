Ananya Panday was asked about love triangle between Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and her, here's what she had to say

Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, will now be seen in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, along side Kartik Aaryan. Interestingly, Kartik will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's next, touted to be Love Aaj Kal 2. While Kartik Aaryan remains the hot catch between the two actresses, reports of there being a love triangle between the trio have already been doing the rounds.

Now, when Ananya Panday was asked about the love tirangle between her, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, here's what she was quoted as saying by several portals, "There is no triangle! I think, me as a person, I am so young. I’m 20 and it’s normal to have a crush. I’m very open about my feelings and I’m very open about the people I have crushes on. But I’m so young, I think my crushes change also all the time. So I think it’s just fun, everyone is having fun.”

It all began when Sara Ali Khan revealed on Koffee With Karan that she wants to go on a date with Kartik. Sara and Kartik have already begun shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next, which is supposed to be a sequel to Love Aaj Kal. Ananya too had told Mumbai Mirror about Kartik, “I’m 20 and it’s normal to have a crush on someone. I’m open about my feelings. Yes, I find Kartik cute and I’m lucky I’ve got a chance to work with him.”